Redbank Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a truck hit a pole at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Mayport Road in Redbank Township.

Clarion state police, Clarion Hospital EMS and Hawthorn and New Bethlehem volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, 911 said.

