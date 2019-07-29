A house fire in Reno Friday night displaced two adults and three children, according to Reno fire chief Mike Garbacz.
Garbacz said the home at 103 Second St. sustained substantial damage in the blaze. The fire was contained to the second floor and attic area. There also was smoke and water damage to the first floor.
Richard and Geraldine Socha and three children were displaced by the fire, Garbacz said.
One of the occupants of the house was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene and no one was transported, 911 reported.
The occupants of the house received aid from the Red Cross, Garbacz said.
Reno, Rocky Grove, Cornplanter and Rouseville fire departments as well as Community Ambulance and Reno Ambulance responded to the fire, 911 said.
According to 911, Sugarcreek Borough police were also on the scene.
According to 911, the scene was cleared at about 1 a.m.