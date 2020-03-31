A Reno man is facing charges for sending a woman sexual photographs.
Sugarcreek police said Thomas C. Hartle, 39, continued to contact the woman after she told him she did not want the pictures.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Reno man is facing charges for sending a woman sexual photographs.
Sugarcreek police said Thomas C. Hartle, 39, continued to contact the woman after she told him she did not want the pictures.
Oil City police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sign that was placed on the fencing around St. Stephen Church over the weekend and then taken down a short time later.
According to Venango County 911 a brush fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. near the Wanango Country Club.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Irwin Township.
Clarion County 911 said that a two-vehicle crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Washington Township.
A man is facing simple assault and other charges following an incident Tuesday in Franklin.