Reno woman facing endangerment charge

A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that they had received prior calls reporting that the two-year-old son of Chrystal Marie Chavis, 36, was “sitting naked in a burn pit” and “between two pit bull dogs that were fighting,” which “the owners had to use a rake to separate...”
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…