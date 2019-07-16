Marienville state police are investigating a report of an indecent assault that occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Monday at a business on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Warrant arrest

The Venango County sheriff's department arrested Angelina Hammond, 32, Monday afternoon in Cooperstown on a warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Camp burglary

Marienville state police are investigating a camp burglary in Washington Township, Clarion County.