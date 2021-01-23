Retail theft arrest

A Sligo woman is facing charges for stealing merchandise from a store in Emlenton.
Emlenton police said Connie Zellefrow, 43, stole several items valued at about $25 on Jan. 6 from the IGA in Emlenton.
