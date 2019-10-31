Rig tips over on Parker bridge

A tractor-trailer crashed and ended up on its side when it entered the Parker bridge at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Clarion County 911 said. The two drivers in the truck, which was hauling a load of wood panels from Universal Forest, weren't injured, said Parker assistant fire chief Rick Amsler. The back of the rig caught on the corner of the bridge and tipped over as it was turning onto the bridge off Route 268, Amsler said. The bridge, which is located on Route 368 at its intersection with Route 268 in Armstrong County, remained closed into Wednesday evening, 911 said. Butler state police and Emlenton Ambulance were also on the scene, and Perry Township and Callensburg fire departments provided traffic control. (Photo contributed by Parker Volunteer Fire Department)
