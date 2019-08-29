A Clintonville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Rockland Township.
Franklin state police said John Walter, 54, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a right curve.
An Oil City man is facing simple assault and false imprisonment charges after police said he wouldn't allow a woman and her small child to leave a residence on Englewood Avenue early Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to a pole on fire on Hoy Road in Pinegrove Township at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
A state police fire marshal is investigating a fire early Tuesday that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a mobile home in Green Township, Forest County.
Franklin state police said Mercer Road in Mineral Township was closed for an extended period of time Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer struck a tree that had fallen across the road.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for leaving her small child unattended within arms reach of drug paraphernalia.