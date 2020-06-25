Oil City firefighters responded to a furnace fire at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rouseville.

The fire was already put out when firefighters arrived at the 103 3rd St. house, Derek Long, a captain with the fire department, said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Woman injured in Old Route 8 crash

Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Victory Township in which an Emlenton woman was injured.

Rouseville furnace fire

Oil City firefighters responded to a furnace fire at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rouseville.

Polk Borough crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street and the Polk Cutoff in Polk Borough.