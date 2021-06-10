Rouseville Road crash

Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Franklin state police, Pleasantville volunteer firefighters and Emergycare were sent to the scene, 911 said.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.
Clarion County 911 reported several trees were knocked down and roadways were flooded during Wednesday's heavy rain storms.
An Oil City man was injured in an ATV crash Saturday in Oakland Township.
A New Jersey woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 in Irwin Township.
A Detroit-area man is facing drug charges after police made several controlled drug buys from him during May.
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
- A multi-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on Route 322 near the Utica crossroads, Venango County 911 said.
Two people sustained "possible injuries" following a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County.
Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a vehicle Wednesday from the Motel 6 parking lot in Barkeyville.
Franklin state police said a man was taken into custody Tuesday in Oil City on outstanding warrants after he resisted arrest.
A Stoneboro man has been charged with aggravated assault after police allege he beat and threatened a woman with a knife in a Coolspring Township hotel room earlier this month.
An Oil City woman has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after two small children were found wandering the area of Murray and Plummer streets.
An Oil City man faces charges after an April 25 ATV accident in the area of Reservoir and Beech streets on the city's West End.
Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.
State police in Franklin said a multivehicle accident occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 80, near Route 8, in Barkeyville.
Clarion state police said a woman became distracted while driving, causing her vehicle to hit a vehicle, and then that vehicle hit a police cruiser.
Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.
Franklin state police said a wallet was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Nissan Sentra overnight on Thursday as the vehicle was parked in the area of the 200 block of Ausel Road in Pinegrove Township.
An Ohio man is facing charges of delivering drugs, which led to the death last year of a Franklin man, as well as other drug-related charges.
Three vehicular accidents occurred in the Franklin area within an hour of each other on Friday.
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Dempseytown.
A Franklin man is facing charges after 400 grams of methamphetamine as well as other drugs and $4,000 were found in his apartment, according to Franklin city police.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Venango County on Thursday morning due to a multivehicle crash.
Oil City police said an Oil City man is facing charges after he resisted arrest.
- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.
Oil City police have arrested a transient Oil City man they were searching for who is facing multiple drug-related charges.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after Franklin state police said she fraudulently cashed eight stolen checks totaling over $1,000.
An Oil City man is facing charges after Oil City police said he tried to kick in his neighbor's garage door and threatened to assault him.
A Utica man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to a hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Clinton Township.
A Meadville man is facing charges after Franklin police said he laid in the middle of 13th Street and resisted arrest.
ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
Franklin - Garage sale Fri 8-4 & Sat 8-2 at 717 Elk S…
Looking for anyone interested in concrete construction fi…
Summerville 1079 Kahle Road. Garage Sale. Thurs & Fri…
The EVELYN R RUST family would like to express our thanks…
Used wheels - Used tires. Lots of them! Call 814-807-2294.
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Found ball glove on Rt. 62 North just of Oil City. Call 8…