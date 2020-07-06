Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Route 62, Sunday in President Township.

911 said the nobody was transported to a hospital.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Route 62 rollover crash

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Route 62, Sunday in President Township.

2 injured in I-80 crash

Clarion state police said two people were injured in one-vehicle crash Thursday in Richland Township.