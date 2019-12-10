Route 157 crash

No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on Route 157, Venango County 911 said.

Franklin state police, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, 911 said.

