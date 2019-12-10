Route 157 crash

No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on Route 157, Venango County 911 said.
Franklin state police, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 10, 2019 @ 12:51 pm
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on Route 157, Venango County 911 said.
Franklin state police, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, 911 said.
An Oil City woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly shoplifting last week at Walmart.
An Oil City man has been charged for giving false information Monday to police in Pleasantville.
An Emlenton man has been charged for having possession of stolen hemp plants from a farm in Scrubgrass Township.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on Route 157, Venango County 911 said.
Oil City police are looking for a Seneca man who is wanted on charges stemming from a burglary on Oil City's North Side between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
A Franklin man is facing charges after a homemade explosive and drugs were found in his apartment Friday.