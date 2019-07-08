A Saegertown man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Allan Powell, 28, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado down Route 77 at a high speed at about 8:40 a.m. in Athens Township, Crawford County when his vehicle went off the road and traveled along a ditch, striking a road sign and a tree, Corry state police said.
According to police, the rear of the vehicle then struck a second tree and the bed of the truck became lodged in the tree. The frame and cab of the truck continued traveling along the ditch, police said. The frame came to rest about 10 feet further along the ditch and the cab traveled approximately 40 feet before it came to rest at the side of the road, police said.
He was transported to Meadville Medical Center for suspected serious injuries following the crash.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.