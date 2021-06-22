Mercer state police said a 67-year-old Sandy Lake man was victimized by a gift-card scam on Saturday.

Police said the man sent someone a $150 gift card, but later realized he had fallen victim to a scam. There are no suspects, leads or witnesses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Firearms stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.

For the Record

Tools stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.

For the Record

Dirt bike stolen

  • From staff reports

State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.

For the Record

Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT

  • From staff reports

A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.

For the Record

Clintonville crash

  • From staff reports

A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Utica house fire

  • From staff reports

Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Boat fire

  • From staff reports

Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Rouseville Road crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.