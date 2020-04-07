Sandycreek brush fire

A small brush fire broke out at about 1:15 p.m. Monday in Sandycreek Township, Venango County 911 said.
Sandycreek and Polk fire departments responded to the scene on Pone Lane for about an hour, 911 said.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 2:23 am
