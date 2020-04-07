Sandycreek brush fire

A small brush fire broke out at about 1:15 p.m. Monday in Sandycreek Township, Venango County 911 said.

Sandycreek and Polk fire departments responded to the scene on Pone Lane for about an hour, 911 said.

