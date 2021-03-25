Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Sandycreek Township.

911 said the blaze occurred along Valley Trails Lane near the Sandy Creek Trail.

Dump truck crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a tri-axle dump truck rollover crash Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.

Tuesday brush fires

Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 522 Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township.

Oil City man faces drug charges

An Oil City man is facing drug manufacture and delivery charges for allegedly possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

1 injured in Franklin crash

Franklin police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersections of Elk Street and Washington Crossing.

I-80 fatal crash

Clarion State police said a man was killed in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate-80 Friday in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Brush fire

Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.