Saturday crashes

- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone Township Saturday.
Andrew Bachman, 27, of Clarion was driving on Route 66 at about 4:45 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left curve, Clarion state police said.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Jackson Township Sunday.
Franklin state police said they are investigating an alleged sexual assault in President Township.
No injuries were reported when a vehicle collided with a parked car on the 600 block of Grant Street in Franklin Sunday morning at about 11 a.m., Venango County 911 said.
At least two people were transported by ambulance following a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and John Diamond Road, Venango County 911 said.