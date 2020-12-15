Scam reported

The Oil City police are warning Venango County residents of a scam call involving someone impersonating Venango County Sheriff Eric Foy.
The caller attempts to identify themself as Sheriff Foy and then asks the person they called to go to Walmart to buy gift cards and send the gift cards to them, a news release from the Oil City police department said.
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges that accuse him of agreeing to complete multiple construction projects for a Cornplanter Township woman, taking a down payment from her and then failing to do the work.