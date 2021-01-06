Venango County 911 said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Scrubgrass Township.

911 said a pickup truck and a van crashed at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Emlenton Clintonville and Oneida Valley roads.

Scrubgrass crash

