Scrubgrass crash

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Watercress Road.
Franklin state police, Emlenton volunteer firefighters and Emlenton Area Ambulance Service responded to the scene, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 2:52 am
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Watercress Road.
Franklin state police, Emlenton volunteer firefighters and Emlenton Area Ambulance Service responded to the scene, 911 said.
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with two burglaries this month in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Watercress Road.
A Franklin couple are facing drug charges after police used a confidential informant to buy drugs from them over the course of several months last year.
An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to steal multiple vehicles from a home in Cranberry Township.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Scrubgrass Township.
CLARION - A St. Marys man who had been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the 2018 overdose death of a Clarion man entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge Wednesday in Clarion County Court.