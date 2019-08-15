A structure fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
The vacant, two-story dwelling on Crawford Corners Road had heavy smoke coming from the attic, Venango County 911 said.
Updated: August 15, 2019 @ 11:46 am
