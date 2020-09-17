Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught fire Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
911 said the truck was hauling a trailer along Emlenton Clintonville Road at about 2:30 p.m. when the fire started.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught fire Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
911 said the truck was hauling a trailer along Emlenton Clintonville Road at about 2:30 p.m. when the fire started.
Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught fire Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
Franklin state police are investigating an incident in which police say a Small Business Administration loan was obtained fraudulently in the name of a local small business.
A Clarion woman is facing charges in connection with a fire that broke out Friday in her Clarion Borough apartment.
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two police officers.
A Franklin woman is facing a child endangerment charge for leaving a child in a vehicle for almost two hours.