Here's what the passenger side of a semi truck cab looked like after it was ripped off its trailer when it struck another semi that was on the side of Interstate 80 due to a flat tire early Wednesday morning. (Photo contributed by Clintonville Fire Department)
Boxes of individually packaged orange juice cover the westbound lane of Interstate 80 early Wednesday following a crash involving two semi trucks. (Photo contributed by Clintonville Fire Department)
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
Brayden Rea, the assistant chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, said that at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, a semi truck hauling orange juice slammed into another semi that was parked along the interstate with a flat tire.
According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.