A Seneca man is facing charges after being accused of fleeing from police on a motorcycle.
On Sunday at about 11:45 a.m., a Franklin state police trooper on patrol on Horsecreek Road noted a motorcycle with no license plate being driven by Chase Weaver, 21, police said in a criminal complaint.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.