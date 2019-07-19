Seneca man accused of strangulation

A Seneca man is facing strangulation, assault and harassment charges after an altercation with his wife Wednesday afternoon, Franklin state police said.
Police said Jody Lee Hagan, 40, had been arguing with his 36-year-old wife around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Acorn Drive over disciplining their son.
The woman picked up their son to go to a different apartment, and Hagan approached her from behind and placed his hand on her throat and squeezed, which prevented her from breathing in a normal fashion, according to police.
Police said the woman turned to face Hagan and he used the heel of his hand to strike her on the left side of her face.
Hagan has been charged with a felony count of strangulation-applying pressure to throat or neck, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment.
He was arraigned Wednesday night before district judge Patrick Lowrey, and a preliminary is scheduled at 8:30 a.m Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.