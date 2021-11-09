Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…