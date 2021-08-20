Sugarcreek Borough police are advising residents to keep their cars locked following a number of thefts from vehicles in the borough.

Police said they have received multiple reports of break-ins and thefts from vehicles since about Aug. 9.

For the Record

I-80 rollover crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police and Emlenton emergency crews were called to a rollover crash just before noon Thursday on Interstate 80.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 280 Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.

For the Record

Ashland Township crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police were dispatched to a crash on Route 338 in Ashland Township at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Clarion County 911.

For the Record

Tuesday crashes

  • From staff reports

Two crashes were reported Tuesday afternoon - one in Clarion County and one in Venango County.

For the Record

Tools stolen from camp

Clarion state police said a handful of tools were stolen from a camp in the area of McCleary Road and Cove Lane in Highland Township over the course of the last two months.