2 severely injured in Barkeyville

BARKEYVILLE -Franklin state police said two people were seriously injured in an accident late Wednesday night in Barkeyville and required emergency air transport to hospitals.
According to Clintonville Fire Department Chief Gerry Rea, the crash occurred on Route 8, just south of the interchange with Route 208, at about 11:15 p.m.
Police said Chad Wozniak, 44, of Polk, was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra north on Route 8 while a 2011 Cadillac SRX was traveling south.
Police said Wozniak's vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and struck the Cadillac.
Police said the driver of the Cadillac was mechanically extricated from the vehicle and flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Police said Wozniak was transported by Superior Ambulance Service to Grove City Hospital before later being flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
According to Rea, police were on the scene until about 2:30 a.m. Thursday and the road was reopened at 6 a.m.
Also assisting at the scene were STAT MedEvac and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to Rea.
chNs