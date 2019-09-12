Shippenville man gets 40 to 80 years for 5 rape counts

CLARION - A Shippenville man was sentenced Wednesday in Clarion County to serve from 40 to 80 years in a state prison for the rape of a child.
Garrick Landon Bloom, 47, had pleaded guilty last month to five counts of the rape of a child. He had originally been charged with 216 felony counts of statutory sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
