Shippenville man gets 40 to 80 years for 5 rape counts

Garrick Bloom

CLARION - A Shippenville man was sentenced Wednesday in Clarion County to serve from 40 to 80 years in a state prison for the rape of a child.

Garrick Landon Bloom, 47, had pleaded guilty last month to five counts of the rape of a child. He had originally been charged with 216 felony counts of statutory sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

