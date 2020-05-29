Clarion state police investigated a hit-run crash Wednesday in Sligo Borough.
Police said the driver of the hit-run vehicle was headed east on Route 58 at about 4:30 p.m. in a light gray pick-up truck that was towing an enclosed white trailer.
Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 5:36 am
