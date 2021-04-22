A Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Piney Township.

Clarion state police said Ethan McCormack, 40, was driving south on Huckleberry Ridge Road at about 8 a.m. when his vehicle went off the roadway.

Police: Man scammed out of $2,000

Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.

Police: Woman deceived of $20K

Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.

Saturday crashes

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.