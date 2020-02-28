MAPLETON, Maine (AP) - A Sligo man died as a result of a snowmobile crash in the northern Maine town of Mapleton, Aroostook County, officials said Thursday.
David Over, 25, was traveling at a high rate of speed and side-by-side with another snowmobile operator late Wednesday afternoon when the two sleds made contact, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. Over's sled then veered to the left and he hit a tree, the department said.
Courtney Ban, 37, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by Venango County sheriff's deputies at a residence on Buffalo Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.