MAPLETON, Maine (AP) - A Sligo man died as a result of a snowmobile crash in the northern Maine town of Mapleton, Aroostook County, officials said Thursday.

David Over, 25, was traveling at a high rate of speed and side-by-side with another snowmobile operator late Wednesday afternoon when the two sleds made contact, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. Over's sled then veered to the left and he hit a tree, the department said.

Warrant arrest

Courtney Ban, 37, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by Venango County sheriff's deputies at a residence on Buffalo Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Man hurt in crash

A Titusville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Forest County.

Weapons charges against Franklin man withdrawn

Weapons of mass destruction charges have been withdrawn in the case against a Franklin man who had been accused of manufacturing homemade explosive devices found in Sugarcreek Borough in December.