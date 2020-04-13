Small grease fire causes slight delay at Seneca business

Seneca firefighters stand outside Mong's Ice Cream in Seneca after responding to a grease fire Sunday evening. An exhaust fan was set up to clear out smoke from the building, which had no damage aside from the fryer where the fire originated. (By Dillon Provenza)

A grease fire at Mong's Ice Cream in Seneca momentarily paused business Sunday evening.

Seneca Fire Chief Paul Marsh said a grease fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in a fryer and was put out within minutes by a passerby with a fire extinguisher.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Limestone Township Crash

Clarion County 911 said that a one-vehicle crash happened Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. in Limestone Township.

Clarion County crash

A Knox woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. Friday just south of Double J Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

OC man waives on strangulation charges

An Oil City man facing charges for strangling a woman at their East Seventh Street home in March waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.