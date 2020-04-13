Small grease fire causes slight delay at Seneca business

A grease fire at Mong's Ice Cream in Seneca momentarily paused business Sunday evening.
Seneca Fire Chief Paul Marsh said a grease fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in a fryer and was put out within minutes by a passerby with a fire extinguisher.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 5:21 am
A grease fire at Mong's Ice Cream in Seneca momentarily paused business Sunday evening.
Seneca Fire Chief Paul Marsh said a grease fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in a fryer and was put out within minutes by a passerby with a fire extinguisher.
A grease fire at Mong's Ice Cream in Seneca momentarily paused business Sunday evening.
Clarion County 911 said that a one-vehicle crash happened Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. in Limestone Township.
A Knox woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. Friday just south of Double J Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
A Tarentum man is facing charges for striking another man in the face with a gun last week in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
A Sugarcreek woman wanted on more than 40 felony charges was taken into custody Thursday.
An Oil City man facing charges for strangling a woman at their East Seventh Street home in March waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.