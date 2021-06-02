A Stoneboro man has been charged with aggravated assault after police allege he beat and threatened a woman with a knife in a Coolspring Township hotel room earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Mercer state police received an in-person report by a female victim on Friday in which she stated she and Nicholas Allen Kline, 37, of Stoneboro, had been staying at the Colonial Inn on North Perry Highway on May 17 when he arrived back at the room where she'd been alone for a time.

Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

For the Record

Police: Windshield hit by pellets

Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

For the Record

Fire breaks out in Frenchcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.

For the Record

Police investigate theft from motel room

According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.

For the Record

Wallet stolen from vehicle

Franklin state police said a wallet was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Nissan Sentra overnight on Thursday as the vehicle was parked in the area of the 200 block of Ausel Road in Pinegrove Township.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.

For the Record

Former Erie City Council president sentenced for fraud

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…

For the Record

Weekend crashes

  • From staff reports

--Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Cherrytree Township.

For the Record

Howe Township fire

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said a multi-structure fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Howe Township, Forest County.