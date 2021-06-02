A Stoneboro man has been charged with aggravated assault after police allege he beat and threatened a woman with a knife in a Coolspring Township hotel room earlier this month.
According to a criminal complaint, Mercer state police received an in-person report by a female victim on Friday in which she stated she and Nicholas Allen Kline, 37, of Stoneboro, had been staying at the Colonial Inn on North Perry Highway on May 17 when he arrived back at the room where she'd been alone for a time.
