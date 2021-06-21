Storm roars through area

- From staff reports
-
A Clarion man was arrested for shoplifting Friday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Marienville police report that a one-vehicle crash on Friday was caused by a dog excited by a deer.
- From staff reports
-
A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A Tionesta woman is facing charges for repeatedly contacting and harassing an Oil City man.
- From staff reports
-
No people or animals were injured after a truck hauling two horses crashed Monday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges after being found with methamphetamine on Friday in Jackson Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Parker man was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance in Emlenton.
- From staff reports
-
A Polk woman is facing charges after shoplifting Sunday from Walmart in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Oil City woman is facing charges for driving without an ignition interlock in Sugarcreek Borough
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a crash last month in President Township in which a woman was injured.
- From staff reports
-
A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
A New Jersey woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 in Irwin Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Detroit-area man is facing drug charges after police made several controlled drug buys from him during May.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man was injured in an ATV crash Saturday in Oakland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 reported several trees were knocked down and roadways were flooded during Wednesday's heavy rain storms.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
- A multi-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on Route 322 near the Utica crossroads, Venango County 911 said.
Two people sustained "possible injuries" following a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County.
Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a vehicle Wednesday from the Motel 6 parking lot in Barkeyville.
Franklin state police said a man was taken into custody Tuesday in Oil City on outstanding warrants after he resisted arrest.
- From staff reports
-
A Stoneboro man has been charged with aggravated assault after police allege he beat and threatened a woman with a knife in a Coolspring Township hotel room earlier this month.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City woman has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after two small children were found wandering the area of Murray and Plummer streets.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man faces charges after an April 25 ATV accident in the area of Reservoir and Beech streets on the city's West End.
- From staff reports
-
Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.
State police in Franklin said a multivehicle accident occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 80, near Route 8, in Barkeyville.
Clarion state police said a woman became distracted while driving, causing her vehicle to hit a vehicle, and then that vehicle hit a police cruiser.
Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.
Most Viewed Articles
-
5 generations gather
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Cement truck crash
-
Woman killed in Grove City
-
Woman charged for driving without ignition interlock
-
Franklin man found with meth
-
Cranberry grad's supportive friend was hit with classmates
-
Tionesta woman accused of repeatedly stalking man
-
Man charged with homicide
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Moving Sale at 103 Kevin Circle Oil City June 19, June 25…
Congratulations! Curtis Mott Father’s Day King for a Day …
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Larry W. Spence, D…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Richard D. Clark, …
FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING NOTICE Beginning with the J…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Ex-Berry's son selected for various showcase events
-
OC teen to compete at YEDA national competition
-
Son to honor late father
-
Triathlete Wolbert earns academic honor with King U.
-
High School Senior All-Star Rosters
-
Adventures in camp cooking
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 6-18-21
-
Scoreboard
-
Oil City All-Star rosters
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Woman charged for driving without ignition interlock
-
Franklin man found with meth
-
Tionesta woman accused of repeatedly stalking man
-
Truck hauling horses crashes on Route 157
-
Polk woman charged for shoplifting
-
Parker man skips parole, is arrested with heroin
-
Man facing charges in President crash
-
OC man pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case
-
Utica house fire
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions
-
'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence
-
No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
-
Utah state attorney sorry for email rant to LGBT councilman
-
Amid reform movement, some GOP states give police more power