Storms cause downed trees

Venango County 911 said one person was taken to UPMC Northwest after an ATV accident Sunday in Kennerdell.
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Paint Township, Clarion County.
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.
A former employee at the IGA in Emlenton is facing charges for stealing almost $16,000 from the business over six years.
An Oil City man is facing charges for stealing a firearm from a residence in Oil City.
