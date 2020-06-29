Storms cause downed trees

Dave Lalley, of Seneca, helps in the removal of a large tree limb blocking driveways on West Avenue on Saturday. The tree limb fell on Friday night. (Contributed photo)
0
0
0
0
0

More From This Section

ATV crash in Kennerdell

Venango County 911 said one person was taken to UPMC Northwest after an ATV accident Sunday in Kennerdell.

Vehicle hits deer

A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.