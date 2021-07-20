Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
The scene was cleared in about 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported, according to Clarion County 911.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 9:02 am
Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.
A woman struck a bear with her vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 16350 Rouseville Road.
Ten regional fire departments responded to a fire at 320 McClintockville Road in Rouseville, Sunday evening.
Franklin state police have released information on a tractor-trailer crash Monday on Route 417 in Oakland Township.
Grove City police said they arrested six 14-year-olds from the local area last week for trying to steal a vehicle in Grove City.
Storms blew through the tri-county area late Tuesday afternoon, leaving trees down and roads flooded.
Two Ohio men are facing felony drug charges following an incident Monday afternoon in Sugarcreek Borough.
A man who police say was found sleeping in a woman's stairwell in Franklin is facing charges.
An Oil City man is facing several felony aggravated indecent assault charges in connection with a reported incident involving a five-year-old girl.
Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
A Franklin man is facing charges for strangling a woman.
Franklin state police responded to an ATV rollover just after 2 p.m. on Saturday on Kimble Hill Road in Mineral Township.
Clarion state police were dispatched to a one-motorcycle accident on Salem Road in Richland Township on Saturday just before 1 p.m.
Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.
An Oil City man is facing charges for failing to register with state police.
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate in May 2020 was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in state prison Wednesday by Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.
A Seneca man is facing numerous charges in connection with a crash Tuesday night in Seneca in which the man is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting a Franklin state police trooper.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Two Oil City residents were injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges for strangling his son on Monday.
According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.
According to Franklin state police, on Friday, a 43-year-old man in Pleasantville reported that his identity was used to file an unemployment claim.
A Franklin man is facing charges for stalking a woman.
Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.
Venango County 911 said trees were knocked down in the county as more storms roared through Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
A transient Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man over Facebook messenger and trying to extort money from him.
An Oil City man is facing charges for using his employer's company credit card for unauthorized purchases.
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing his roommate entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.
