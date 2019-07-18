Strangulation suspect identified

A Seneca man who was arraigned Tuesday evening on two counts each of strangulation and harassment faces a preliminary hearing July 31.
Franklin state police arrested Jarod Russell Proper, 22, following a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 4000 block of Route 257 in Cranberry Township.
Police said they were called to the residence by a concerned employer of a woman who was at the residence after the woman didn't return to work. Police said the woman was the alleged victim in the incident.
Police were able to get Proper, the woman and a nine-month-old boy to come out of the home after the incident.
Proper was denied bail and is being held in the Venango County jail. His hearing in Central Court is at 8:30 a.m. July 31.