CLARION - A Strattanville man on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to two counts relating to a case involving a young girl.
Ricky Glenn Wright, 33, was initially charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony; statutory sexual assault of a child 11 years or older, a first-degree felony; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; sexual assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age, a second-degree felony; corruption of minors when the defendant is 18 years of age or above, a third-degree felony; indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of children when the parent, guardian or other commits the offense, a first-degree misdemeanor.
CLARION - A Vowinckel man facing charges, including attempted rape and strangulation related to an incident that Marienville state police said occurred in Farmington Township, rejected a plea bargain in Clarion County Court on Wednesday.