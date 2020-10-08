CLARION - A Strattanville man on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to two counts relating to a case involving a young girl.

Ricky Glenn Wright, 33, was initially charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony; statutory sexual assault of a child 11 years or older, a first-degree felony; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; sexual assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age, a second-degree felony; corruption of minors when the defendant is 18 years of age or above, a third-degree felony; indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of children when the parent, guardian or other commits the offense, a first-degree misdemeanor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man rejects plea bargain in attempted-rape case

CLARION - A Vowinckel man facing charges, including attempted rape and strangulation related to an incident that Marienville state police said occurred in Farmington Township, rejected a plea bargain in Clarion County Court on Wednesday.

Police seek Oil City man

Police seek Oil City man

Oil City police said they are looking for John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City, who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Baker's Confectionery Convenience store at 305 E. Second St.