Structure fire in Frenchcreeck Township

Polk police and Polk and Sandycreek fire departments responded to a structure fire on Mercer Road in Frenchcreeck Township Monday at about 1:30 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
More From This Section
- A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday on Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County 911 said.
Mercer state police are searching for a man who robbed a group of women at gunpoint in the alley between the Grove City Outlet Mall and the Marriott Hotel in Grove City at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Polk police and Polk and Sandycreek fire departments responded to a structure fire on Mercer Road in Frenchcreeck Township Monday at about 1:30 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
No one was injured when a deer was struck by two vehicles at about 11 a.m. Monday on Route 322 near Meadville Pike.
Marienville state police said they are investigating an incident in Hickory Township, Forest County where an unknown person approached a woman on the porch of her residence at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, assaulted her and then drove off in an unknown direction.
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Venango County Court Reporter
- 'Next generation' in county
- OC restaurant temporarily closed
- OC pastor says he's blessed 'to give voice to small town'
- Oil City man charged
- Franklin woman arrested for theft, forgery
- 2 hurt in Rocky Grove crash; police say driver had meth
- Oilers make history!
- Wanted man hurt in crash on loose again
- Another Dye vote coming
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15