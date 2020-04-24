Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash occurred Thursday in Sugarcreek Borough.
A vehicle went into a ditch at about 5:15 p.m at the intersection of Route 322 and Patchel Run Road, 911 said.
Polk Borough police are investigating the theft of two utility type trailers from a camp on Bullion Road in Clinton Township.
A Shippenville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Washington Township, Clarion County.
A Titusville man is facing charges for repeatedly punching another man in the face and robbing the man.
An Oil City woman is facing animal cruelty charges for failing to provide veterinary care for a dog that had been "set on fire" in late March.
An Oil City woman is facing misdemeanor corruption of minors and indecent exposure charges for incidents that occurred during the summer of 2017.