Sugarcreek Borough police are urging residents to be on "high alert" for telephone scams.
Police said a woman arrived at the station Friday and said she'd received a call asking her to wire bail money for her grandson who she was told had been arrested in Florida.
Police said that when they made contact with the individual the woman said she'd been told to call the person claimed to be a "trooper from the Ontario state police in Canada." The individual told Sugarcreek police the office had been fielding similar calls all day, Sugarcreek police said.
When asked when Ontario became a state and not a province and when the Mounties became troopers the scammer on the other end of the line hung up, Sugarcreek police said.
Police said follow-up calls showed the number had quickly been disconnected.
Police said most scammers target older citizens and almost always tell their victim not to contact anyone regarding the subject they've been contacted for.
"If you have a question or concern regarding anyone asking you for money over the phone, contact your local police department immediately," police said.