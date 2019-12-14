Sugarcreek Borough theft

Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating the theft of a tool box, chainsaw and leaf blower from an Observation Street home between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the station at 437-3703.

