A Sugarcreek man is facing charges for striking his eight-year-old son in the face Friday before school.
Sugarcreek Borough police said the boy had been sitting behind his father, Kody Allan Wilkins, 30, while Wilkins was driving Friday morning. The boy told police Wilkins had reached around his seat and smacked him in the face for lying, police said.
KNOX - State police in Clarion have charged a 47-year-old Knox man with various charges, including three second-degree felony charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction after police said they were alerted to three homemade pipe bombs at his residence.