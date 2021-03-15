Five outdoor fires were reported Sunday across Venango and Clarion counties.

- Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 12:15 p.m. in Sugarcreek Borough.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

I-80 fatal crash

Clarion State police said a man was killed in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate-80 Friday in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Sunday brush fires

Five outdoor fires were reported Sunday across Venango and Clarion counties.

Brush fire

Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.