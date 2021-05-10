- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.

911 said the crash was reported at about 4:45 a.m. near 1438 Mercer Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Sunday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Trees downed

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.

For the Record

Flooded road closures

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Plum Township crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.

For the Record

Police seek man accused of assault

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Brush fire in Sugarcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.

For the Record

Tree down in Cherrytree

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

For the Record

Wires down in Mineral Township

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.

For the Record

Low hanging wire

Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.

For the Record

Oil City crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.