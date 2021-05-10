Sunday crashes

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
911 said the crash was reported at about 4:45 a.m. near 1438 Mercer Road.
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle crash that caused an Oil City woman to be flown to a hospital on Friday in President Township.
Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.
Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.
An Oil City man is facing charges for attempting to purchase a firearm at Dunham's Sporting Goods in the Cranberry Mall while in contempt of court.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for giving drugs to her juvenile son.
A Titusville man is facing charges for stealing a car from a woman near Rouseville.
Oil City police are looking for Zachary Luhellier, 27, of Oil City.
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed a trailer on Halyday Run Road.
A former Oil City man currently incarcerated at the SCI Fayette state prison has been charged with breaking into a house in Oil City in 2015.
Nobody was injured in a fire Tuesday at a Monroe Township home in Clarion County, according to Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 Chief Doug Preston.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for using his vehicle to ram another man's vehicle at least eight times Monday in Sugarcreek.
A Franklin man is facing a felony charge for entering a woman's residence in Oil City on Sunday without her permission.
An Oil City man is facing charges for following a woman in his vehicle from Sugarcreek Borough to Oil City on Monday and almost striking the vehicle.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
One man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 8:45 a.m. Monday in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for repeatedly harassing a woman on Plum Street over a period of about 10 hours between Thursday night and Friday morning.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION - Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.
According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.
Venango County 911 said trees were reported as downed Thursday in Oil City.
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two woman and strangling one of them as well as pouring gasoline on two porches of a house Tuesday.
-- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday night in Franklin.
A transient Pittsburgh man is facing charges for entering an Oil City home without permission and running from police.
Clarion County 911 said a four-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday in Rimersburg.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 66 in Farmington Township.
Route 8 in Rouseville was closed for several hours Monday following a one-vehicle crash.
Fire destroyed a barn Monday in Cherrytree Township.
A New York man is facing charges in connection with a high speed vehicle chase Friday in Clinton Township.
Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.
