State police said a Titusville man who has been charged with several vehicle thefts has been apprehended.
According to police, Zachary Thompson, 28, was apprehended Sunday afternoon in Elk Township, near Edinboro, in Erie County.
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 12:11 pm
