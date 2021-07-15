Grove City police said they arrested six 14-year-olds from the local area last week for trying to steal a vehicle in Grove City.
Police said one boy was from Franklin, two boys and a girl were from Polk, one boy was from Kennerdell and another boy was from Stoneboro. A 15-year-old boy from Atlanta, Georgia, was also arrested, police said.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.