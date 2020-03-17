15th Street hill crash

Venango County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at about noon Monday on the 15th Street hill in Franklin.

Franklin state police responded, and there were no reports of hospital transport, 911 said.

Venango County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at about noon Monday on the 15th Street hill in Franklin.

