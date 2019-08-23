Venango County 911 provided details about three crashes Thursday.

-- One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. on Shaffer Run Road, according to 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man injured in crash

One man was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Wednesday afternoon at the junction of Horsecreek Road and Route 322.

Two-vehicle crash

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the junction of Horsecreek Road and Route 157, according to Venango County 911.